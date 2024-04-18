Morrow Invited To Kelsey Plum’s DAWG CLASS 2024

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow has been invited to take part in Kelsey Plum’s DAWG CLASS of 2024 where she has invited 12 of the nation’s top collegiate hoopers for a skills camp.

Plum struggled on her transition from college basketball to becoming a pro but navigated through her challenges by keeping a Dawg mentality. Her Dawg Class camp aims to help women college athletes bridge the gap to a professional level.

Morrow will be eligible for the WNBA Draft following the upcoming season. With 2,178 points and 1,229 rebounds in three college seasons, Morrow will enter next season as the top active rebounding in NCAA DI and in the top five in scoring.

In her first season at LSU, Morrow had a big year in which she was received numerous honorable mention All-America selections and was named to the First Team All-SEC. She averaged 16.4 points and 10.0 rebounds, recording 21 double-doubles while playing in all 37 games with 34 starts. Morrow had five 15+ rebound games, including a 20-rebound performance against Florida. She also had 93 steals on the season, tied for the third most in program history, including a nine-steal game, tied for the third most and one shy of the program record. Morrow led the team with 93 blocks throughout the season, recording 14 multi-block games.