LSU Tigers (23-15, 3-12 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (17-21, 5-10 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, April 19 @ 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

• Saturday, April 20 @ 4 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

• Sunday, April 21 @ 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Taylor Stadium (3,031)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• Friday – SEC Network; Saturday and Sunday – SEC Network + (all three games may also be viewed on the Watch ESPN app)

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. MISSOURI

• LSU has an all-time record of 18-3 versus Missouri in a series that began in 1986 … in the teams’ most recent meeting, LSU swept three games from Mizzou in Baton Rouge on April 21-23, 2022 – all three of those games were decided by two runs or less … Missouri won two of three games in LSU’s last visit to Columbia on April 12-14, 2019 … since Mizzou joined the SEC beginning with the 2013 season, LSU owns a 16-3 mark in the series … LSU has a 7-2 all-time record in Columbia, including three-game sweeps in 2013 and 2016, and a 1-2 series loss to Missouri in 2019 … LSU held a 13-0 edge in the overall series before Mizzou posted its first victory over the Bayou Bengals, a 12-6 win in Game 2 of a weekend matchup in 2018 at Alex Box Stadium.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. LH Gage Jump (2-1, 4.79 ERA, 35.2 IP, 15 BB, 43 SO)

Missouri – So. RH Logan Lunceford (1-2, 6.13 ERA, 39.2 IP, 11 BB, 35 SO)

Game 2

LSU – Jr. RH Luke Holman (6-2, 2.15 ERA, 50.1 IP, 16 BB, 75 SO)

Missouri – Jr. LH Javyn Pimental (1-2, 4.00 ERA, 36.0, 11 BB, 39 SO)

Game 3

LSU – TBA

Missouri – TBA

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We’re the reigning national champions, so we certainly have a high standard. I do believe we have good players, and our schedule has been tough. We expect to win every game that we play, but it’s been tough. The opponents that we’ve played, particularly on the road, make it hard in some areas of the game. We’re looking forward to the second half of league play and these 18 remaining games in our regular season. What I’m going to commit to is being incredibly positive with our players and communicate with them at a high level. Obviously, the season is not over, and the story is not written. All of our players want to develop, and they definitely want to win, and our coaching staff is going to give them the best we’ve got.”

ABOUT THE LSU TIGERS

• LSU’s series last weekend at No. 4 Tennessee marked the fourth straight week the Tigers faced a Top 10 team in an SEC series … the Tigers also faced No. 6 Florida, No. 1 Arkansas and No. 6 Vanderbilt during that four-week stretch … LSU plays at Missouri this weekend, marking the Tigers’ fourth road series in the first six weeks of SEC play … LSU is the only school in the league having to play four of its first six conference series on the road.

• Junior third baseman Tommy White hit .462 (6-for-13) last weekend in the Tennessee series with one double, one homer, four RBI and one run … White is batting .302 in SEC games with one double, eight homers, 17 RBI and 14 runs, and he’s hitting a team-high .333 overall with five doubles, 12 homers, 35 RBI and 34 runs.

• Graduate catcher/DH Hayden Travinski batted .417 (5-for-12) in the Tennessee series with one homer, one RBI and one run … he enters the Missouri series with a .308 cumulative batting average, and he’s produced eight doubles, 10 homers, 33 RBI and 30 runs this season.

• Freshman outfielder Ashton Larson hit .364 (4-for-11) in the Tennessee series with two doubles and one run scored … Larson is now batting .357 (10-for-28) in SEC games with three doubles, two homers, four RBI and six runs.

• Junior right-hander Luke Holman delivered an excellent performance last Saturday at Tennessee, holding the SEC’s top offensive team without a hit for the first 5.1 innings of his outing … Holman worked a total of 5.2 innings, allowing just two runs on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts … he is 6-2 this season with a 2.15 ERA in 50.1 innings, recording 16 walks and 75 strikeouts.

• Junior shortstop Michael Braswell III continues to lead LSU in hitting in SEC games (min. 30 at-bats), batting .333 (15-for-45) in 15 league contests with six doubles, three RBI and eight runs scored.

• Sophomore left-hander Griffin Herring leads the Tigers in ERA in SEC games with a 1.15 mark in five league appearances … he’s worked 15.2 innings in conference games, posting one win, two saves, four walks and 24 strikeouts.

• Sophomore right-hander Aiden Moffett made two relief appearances in the Tennessee series, marking his first career action in an SEC game … he pitched on Friday and Sunday, working a total of 2.1 innings and allowing one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

ABOUT THE MISSOURI TIGERS

• Missouri is No. 14 in the SEC in team batting average at .252, and its total of 39 home runs is the second-lowest in the league (Vanderbilt has 38 homers) … Missouri is No. 11 in the SEC in team ERA (5.51), and its staff has recorded 330 strikeouts in 333.0 innings with a .256 opponent batting average.

• Missouri is led by first-year head coach Kerrick Jackson, who served as the head coach at Southern University in Baton Rouge for three seasons (2018-20) before departing to serve as the president of the MLB Draft League … Jackson worked as the head coach at Memphis in 2023 before taking the head coaching job at Missouri, where he also served as an assistant coach from 2011-15.

• Infielder/outfielder Trevor Austin leads the club in home runs (9) and RBI (24) … infielder Jackson Lovich is hitting a team-high .301 with five doubles, three triples, seven homers and 23 RBI … outfielder Jeric Curtis has 14 steals in 16 attempts on the year.