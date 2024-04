Women Ranked No. 1, Men No. 4 in Fourth Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the fourth edition of the national rankings for the 2024 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women rose one spot back to No. 1 in the nation, while the men remain at No. 4 for the second week in a row.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU currently has 21 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this week according to TFRRS; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

No. 1 | Michaela Rose | 800m | 1:58.37 (#)

No. 1 | Claudio Romero | DT | 64.96m (213’ 1”) (#)

No. 2 | Brianna Lyston | 100m | 10.87

No. 2 | Brianna Lyston | 200m | 22.46 (#)

No. 2 | Women’s 4×100 A | 43.05 (#)

No. 3 | Men’s 4×100 A |38.93 (#)

No. 4 | Sean Burrell | 400mh | 49.69 (#)

No. 4 | Thelma Davies | 100m | 10.98

No. 4 | Thelma Davies | 200m | 22.64

No. 5 | Leah Phillips | 100mh | 12.92 (#)

No. 6 | Shani’a Bellamy | 400mh | 56.23 (#)

No. 7 | Dillon Bedell-Bass | 400m | 45.30 (#)

No. 7 | Men’s 4×400 A | 3:01.68

No. 8 | Leah Phillips | 400mh | 56.50

No. 8 | Morgan Smalls | LJ | 6.57m (21’ 6.75”)

No. 9 | Ella Onojuvwevwo | 400m | 51.32 (#)

No. 9 | Da’Marcus Fleming | 100m | 10.12

No. 9 | Women’s 4×100 B | 43.43

No. 9 | John Meyer | SP | 19.44m (63’ 9.5”) (#)

No. 10 | Shani’a Bellamy | 100mh | 12.98

No. 10 | Jahiem Stern | 100mh | 13.43

(#) – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2024 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 1 – March 25

LSU Men – No. 2 – March 25

LSU Women – No. 1 – April 1

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 1

LSU Women – No. 2 – April 9

LSU Men – No. 4 – April 9

LSU Women – No. 1 – April 16

LSU Men – No. 4 – April 16

