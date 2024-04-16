Week 10 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU moves to No. 7 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll.

In week ten’s national rankings, the Tigers are also ranked No. 8 in the D1Softball Top 25 Poll and No. 10 in the Softball America Poll.

The Tigers were 2-2 for the second consecutive week. The first victory was a 7-5 walk-off over Southeastern Louisiana thanks to second baseman Karli Petty’s three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the second was a 2-0 complete-game no-hitter against Auburn thrown by utility pitcher Kelley Lynch.

LSU will have a midweek showdown against in-state rival No. 19/25 UL Lafayette at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday at Tiger Park before its three-game series at No. 3 Tennessee April 19-21.

