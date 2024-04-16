No. 7 LSU Takes Down No. 25 UL-Lafayette, 4-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 7 LSU posted a solid offensive performance in the 4-2 win over No. 25 UL-Lafayette Tuesday night at Tiger Park.

“I thought tonight was a big win,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “They’re [ULL] a talented team. I know they’ve been on a big run. They’ve played a lot of good games and against good opponents. So, I think it’s a big win for our program anytime we can take a game from a team like that.”

LSU is now 34-8 this season, including a 12-4 mark against top 25 teams, whereas UL-Lafayette moves to 29-15 on the year.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (15-4) earned the win in a complete-game outing. She fanned three batters and allowed one walk, two runs, and seven hits.

ULL Pitcher Chloe Riassetto (10-3) is given the loss after allowing four runs on eight hits, two walks, and two strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Three LSU batters, shortstop Taylor Pleasants, outfielder McKenzie Redoutey, and catcher Maci Bergeron, had two hits in the game. Outfielder Ciara Briggs’s lone hit of the contest was a two-run single that gave the Tigers the lead. LSU eclipsed its 15th game this season with 10 or more hits.

The Ragin’ Cajuns attacked quickly and built a 2-0 lead in the opening inning, thanks to a two-run homer from designated player Laney Credeur. ULL remained scoreless for the rest of the game.

LSU cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first, courtesy of Pleasants’ two-out RBI single, and evened the game through two frames after third baseman Sierra Daniel was credited with an RBI on a fielder’s choice.

After a scoreless third inning, LSU took a 4-2 lead in the fourth on another two-out, two-RBI single, this time from Briggs.

Beginning with the final out in the third inning, Berzon and the Tigers’ defense retired seven consecutive batters before allowing a hit in the sixth. Although the Ragin’ Cajuns brought the go-ahead run to the plate, Berzon struck her out to end the final threat.

“I think every series is a huge series and that every game is a huge game,” said Coach Torina. Tonight’s game was the most important on the schedule, and Friday’s game will now be the most important. We treat every game that way.”

Up Next

LSU heads east for a three-game series at No. 4 Tennessee April 19-21 in Knoxville, Tenn.