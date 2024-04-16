LSU Hosts 2024 SEC Tournament; Set To Face Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Tennis Complex will be the host for the 2024 SEC Tournament. The first match will begin at noon on Wednesday, April 15 with LSU (13-12, 1-11 SEC) taking on Ole Miss (12-14, 2-10 SEC). The championship will be on Sunday, April 21 at 1 p.m. CST.

Fans can buy tickets at LSUtix.net. Adults can purchase all-session passes for $15 and all-session passes for youth (12 and under) for $12. Day passes can also be purchased at $5 for adults and $2 for youth. Gates will open one hour prior to the first match of each day.

“We are thrilled to have the SEC Tournament back in Baton Rouge,” said Head Coach Danny Bryan. “It’s always a special event and we’re looking forward to the challenge of competing against the best teams in the nation. The opportunity to play in front of our home crowd is something that our guys are really excited about and we hope we can make the most of it.”

Match 1: #13 LSU vs. #12 Ole Miss (April 15)

Notes On Ole Miss

The Rebels are currently ranked No. 62 in the latest ITA rankings. The team has a record of 12-14 on the season with a record of 2-10 in conference play.

Nikola Slavic is the only player ranked in singles by the ITA. He has a record of 13-6 in dual matches and sits at the No. 47 rank.

Slavic appears in the rankings again in doubles with Lukas Engelhardt at No. 68. The duo has a record of 11-9 on the season with all appearances on the No. 1 court.

Series History

In series history, LSU and Ole Miss have a record of 49-22, in favor of the Tigers.

The teams last met in March of 2024 at the LSU Tennis Complex. Ole Miss won by a score of 4-2. The Tigers had singles wins from George Stoupe and Julien Penzlin.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers defeated Alcorn State by a score of 7-0 twice in a doubleheader on Monday. LSU had singles wins from Aleksi Lofman, Alessio Vasquez, Julien Penzlin, Ben Koch, Brock Anderson, and Charles Hobbs.

Penzlin continues to lead the Tigers in singles wins with 14 between courts four, five, and six.

Chen Dong and Penzlin have seen a lot of success on the doubles court. The duo has a record of 12-2, leading the Tigers. They secured their first win together on the No. 1 court in Sunday’s match against Auburn after defeating No. 23 Raul Dobai and Finn Murgett by a score of 6-3.

