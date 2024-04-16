Claudio Romero Named SEC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Claudio Romero was named SEC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week for the first time this season after his stellar performance over the weekend in Gainesville, Fla., at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational.

The biggest moment of the weekend for the LSU-field group came from Romero, who is only a week removed from winning the Chilean Championships’ discus-throw title.

Romero has seen a lot of improvement in his second season with the Tigers, taking gold in the discus-throw invitational on Saturday with a nation-leading throw of 64.96 meters (213’ 1”) on his final heave of the afternoon.

Romero’s throw improved on his No. 2 mark on the LSU all-time performance list, previously holding that spot with a throw of 63.10 meters (207’ 0”) from the Battle on the Bayou earlier this season. His all-time best still sits at 67.02 meters (219’ 10”) from the 2022 season.

This is Romero’s first SEC weekly honor since transferring to LSU last season, and his seventh weekly-conference honor including his six from the ACC, while at Virginia.

