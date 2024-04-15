New Orleans Privateers (21-14) at LSU Tigers (22-15)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, April 16 @ 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• Tuesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. NEW ORLEANS

• LSU leads the all-time series with New Orleans, 64-37, including a 16-0 victory last season (March 14) for the Tigers in Baton Rouge … the Tigers have won 13 of the past 16 matchups between the schools … ninth-year UNO head coach Blake Dean played at LSU from 2007-10 as an outfielder/first baseman, earning 2008 first-team all-America honors and helping lead the Tigers to the 2009 College World Series title.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“”I will do everything and continue to do everything possible to put our players in a position to win and put LSU in a position to win. I want to win every game that we play, and so I’m going to do what is needed to win every game that we play.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU’s series last weekend at No. 4 Tennessee marked the fourth straight week the Tigers faced a Top 10 team in an SEC series … the Tigers also faced No. 6 Florida, No. 1 Arkansas and No. 6 Vanderbilt during that four-week stretch … LSU plays at Missouri this weekend, marking the Tigers’ fourth road series in the first six weeks of SEC play … LSU is the only school in the league having to play four of its first six conference series on the road.

• Junior third baseman Tommy White hit .462 (6-for-13) last weekend in the Tennessee series with one double, one homer, four RBI and one run … for the entire four-game week, including Tuesday’s win over McNeese, White hit .467 (7-for-15) with one double, one homer, four RBI and two runs … White is batting .302 in SEC games with one double, eight homers, 17 RBI and 14 runs, and he’s hitting a team-high .336 overall with five doubles, 12 homers, 33 RBI and 34 runs.

• Graduate catcher/DH Hayden Travinski batted .417 (5-for-12) in the Tennessee series with one homer, one RBI and one run … he raised his cumulative batting average to .310, and he’s produced eight doubles, nine homers, 32 RBI and 29 runs this season.

• Freshman outfielder Ashton Larson hit .364 (4-for-11) in the Tennessee series with two doubles and one run scored … Larson is now batting .357 (10-for-28) in SEC games with three doubles, two homers, four RBI and six runs.

• Junior right-hander Luke Holman delivered an excellent performance on Saturday at Tennessee, holding the SEC’s top offensive team without a hit for the first 5.1 innings of his outing … Holman worked a total of 5.2 innings, allowing just two runs on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts … he is 6-2 this season with a 2.15 ERA in 50.1 innings, recording 16 walks and 75 strikeouts.

• Junior shortstop Michael Braswell III continues to lead LSU in hitting in SEC games (min. 30 at-bats), batting .333 (15-for-45) in 15 league contests with six doubles, three RBI and eight runs scored.

• Sophomore left-hander Griffin Herring leads the Tigers in ERA in SEC games with a 1.15 mark in five league appearances … he’s worked 15.2 innings in conference games, posting one win, two saves, four walks and 24 strikeouts.

• Sophomore right-hander Aiden Moffett made two relief appearances in the Tennessee series, marking his first career action in an SEC game … he pitched on Friday and Sunday, working a total of 2.1 innings and allowing one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

ABOUT THE PRIVATEERS

• UNO is 6-3 in Southland Conference games this season; the Privateers completed a three-game sweep of Bluefield State, an NCAA Division II school, last weekend in a non-conference series at UNO’s Maestri Field in New Orleans.

• UNO is hitting .298 as a team with 69 doubles, 14 triples, 42 home runs and 36 steaks in 42 attempts … the Privateers’ pitching staff has a 5.83 cumulative ERA with 261 strikeouts in 292.0 innings, and UNO has allowed 47 home runs.

• Former LSU outfielder Mitchell Sanford, a 2021 letterman for the Tigers, is UNO’s leading hitter, batting .400 with 15 doubles, three triples, 11 homers and 47 RBI.