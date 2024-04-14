LSU Drops Series Finale to Tennessee, 8-4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee second baseman Christian Moore launched two homers and collected four RBI Sunday to lead fourth-ranked Tennessee to an 8-4 win over LSU in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee improved to 30-6 overall, 10-5 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 22-15 overall and 3-12 in conference play.

LSU returns to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday as the Tigers play host to the University of New Orleans in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Tennessee reliever Andrew Behnke (1-0) got credit for the win, working 0.1 relief inning behind starter Zander Sechrist and recording one strikeout.

LSU reliever Aiden Moffett (0-1) was charged with the loss as allowed one run on two hits in 1.1 innings with no walks and two strikeouts.

Aaron Combs picked up his first save of the year, working the final 2.0 innings and limiting LSU to no runs on no hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Sechrist pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts. LSU starter Nate Ackenhausen pitched 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

“I thought he did a great job,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said of Ackenhausen. “He competed hard in the game and gave us everything he had.”

Tennessee grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third inning when first baseman Blake Burke launched a two-run homer, his 12th dinger of the year.

LSU cut the deficit in half in the fourth when second baseman Steven Milam delivered an RBI single.

The Tigers tied the game in sixth when catcher Hayden Travinski unloaded a solo shot, his ninth homer of the season.

Tennessee second baseman Christian Moore homered to lead off the sixth to give the Vols a 3-2 advantage.

The Vols expanded the lead to 6-2 in the seventh when Moore blasted a three-run homer, his second dinger of the day and his 15th of the year.

LSU narrowed the gap to 6-4 in the eighth when third baseman Tommy White blasted a two-run homer, his 12th homer of the year.

“It’s hard on the road, and Tennessee is a good team, but I want to win,” Johnson said. “I’m going to do everything I can to put our team in a position to win games.”