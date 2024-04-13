Tennessee Edges LSU, 3-1, on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU pitchers Luke Holman and Griffin Herring limited fourth-ranked Tennessee to just three runs on five hits Saturday, but the Volunteers posted a 3-1 win over the Tigers in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee improved to 29-6 overall, 9-5 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 22-14 overall and 3-11 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

Holman (6-2) was charged with the loss despite allowing just two runs on two hits in 5.2 innings with three walks and four strikeouts. He fired a no-hitter through the first 5.1 innings of his outing.

“Everything was working for Luke tonight,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He’s the best player on our team, and he pitched like it again tonight. He did a great job; he did everything he could to help us win the game.”

Herring worked the final 2.1 innings and was charged with one run on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Tennessee starting pitcher Drew Beam (5-1) earned the win, limiting the Tigers to one unearned run on eight hits in 6.2 innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

“We’re going to have to get over the pressure barrier and move the baseball on offense,” Johnson said. “We collected hits off of Beam, but he was consistently in the strike zone. Credit to him, he threw strikes and he mixed his pitches the entire game.”

Reliever Nate Snead picked up his third save of the season, firing 2.0 scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and three strikeouts.

LSU grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning when shortstop Michael Braswell III doubled and later scored when Tennessee third baseman Billy Amick committed a throwing error after fielding a bunt by second baseman Steven Milam.

Holman did not allow a hit until the sixth inning, when Tennessee first baseman Blake Burke singled with one out. Amick followed with a double, advancing Burke to third base, before Holman struck out rightfielder Kavares Tears.

Herring entered the game to face leftfielder Dylan Dreiling, who delivered a two-run single to give the Vols a 2-1 lead.

Amick’s solo homer in the eighth – his 12th dinger of the year – expanded the Tennessee advantage to 3-1.