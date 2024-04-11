vs. Auburn

Auburn defeated UAB Tuesday night, 9-0 in five frames, after going 3-1 at the War Eagle Classic last weekend. Although Auburn has only three wins in conference play, the previous was a 4-1 victory over No. 4 Tennessee to avoid a sweep and snapping a five-game SEC losing streak. As a team, AU has a .272 batting average and a 2.73 ERA with 249 strikeouts.

Catcher Anna Wohlers leads the team with a .353 batting average and matches utility player Icess Tresvik’s team-high 30 hits, who is batting .316 on the year. Wohlers leads AU with 25 runs and has 16 RBIs and five home runs. Tresvik has 14 RBIs and a team-best 14 stolen bases.

AU’s ace Maddie Penta (12-6) leads the SEC with 172 strikeouts, ranks No. 10 in the conference with a 1.59 ERA, and has the fifth-lowest opposing batting average at .172. In 131.2 innings pitched over 22 starts, Penta has 11 complete games, seven shutouts, and one save. 