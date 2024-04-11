BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6 LSU (32-6, 9-6 SEC) will face Auburn (21-12-1, 3-9 SEC) for a three-game series during Teal Weekend, April 12-14. All three contests will be streamed on SEC Network+.



Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard will broadcast the games, and Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, will be on 107.3 FM in the Baton Rouge area and the LSU Sports Radio Network. The series opener will be at 6 p.m. CT Friday, April 12. Saturday’s game at 6 p.m. CT will be the annual Strikeout Ovarian Cancer / All for Alex game, and the series finale will be Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

Saturday will be a special day at Tiger Park for the annual Strikeout Ovarian Cancer Game / All for Alex game when the SEC softball community unites, and all 13 teams participate by wearing teal for the “All for Alex” campaign, honoring the legacy of Mississippi State’s Alex Wilcox. Before the game, the 11th annual Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk will take place after a short ceremony that begins at 9:30 a.m. CT at Tiger Park. Willing participants can register for the mile-and-a-half walk on Saturday morning at Tiger Park.

LSU has won eight of its 10 previous games, including Wednesday night’s eight-inning walk-off victory punctuated by a three-run shot by second baseman Karli Petty. The Bayou Bengals enter the weekend with the second-most hits in the SEC at 329 and the third-best batting average at .329 batting average. They have also struck out the least amount in the league at 99. In the circle, LSU has a 2.44 ERA with 254 strikeouts, and the defense ranks No. 5 in the conference with a .975 fielding percentage and No. 2 with 20 double plays.



Outfielders Ciara Briggs and Ali Newland lead LSU offensively with batting averages of .383 and .367, respectively. Briggs ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 49 hits and No. 8 with 37 runs scored. She also paces the team with a 12-game hitting streak. Newland has 44 hits, including a team-high eight home runs, and ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 34 RBIs.



Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey is hitting .359 with 37 hits and four home runs, and first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez is batting .339 with 38 hits, including five home runs. Gutierrez leads the team with 18 extra-base hits and a 24-game reached-base streak.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (14-3) ranks No. 7 in the SEC with 116 strikeouts and has a 2.09 ERA this season. Pitchers Raelin Chaffin (10-2) and Kelley Lynch (4-1) follow with 62 and 58 strikeouts, respectively. Lynch holds opposing batters to a staff-low .184 batting average and bats .230 this season with 17 hits and 14 RBIs.



LSU leads Auburn in the all-time series 55-23 and is 25-8 when hosting Auburn at Tiger Park. LSU holds a 7-3 record in the previous head-to-head meetings and has won five of the last six games played in Baton Rouge.