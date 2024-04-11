LSU Set to Host Battle on They Bayou Tournament

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 9 LSU Beach Volleyball team is set to host the Battle on the Bayou Tournament and Senior Weekend.

“It’s always wonderful to play at home,” said head coach Russell Brock. “This weekend will be special because we will be able to honor and recognize our seniors. I always love how we play on these senior weekends; playing for something bigger than ourselves and even the team. Playing for the seniors who have represented and worked for this program the longest.”

The Sandy Tigs will play four matches over the next two days before closing out the home schedule for the 2024 season. On Friday, LSU will face Jacksonville at 12 p.m. CT and UNO at 6 p.m. CT. On Saturday, the Tigers will face ULM at 10:30 a.m. CT and SLU at 2 p.m. CT.

LSU will recognize the senior class Saturday afternoon after the conclusion of the LSU vs. SLU match.

LSU is coming off the Georgia State Diggin’ Duals in Atlanta, Georgia, going 3-1; defeating No. 16 Stetson.

For live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on X.