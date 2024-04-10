Track & Field Traveling to Bryan Clay Invitational and Tom Jones Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team will be on the road once more as the team splits up for Azusa Pacific’s Bryan Clay Invitational and Florida’s Tom Jones Invitational.

LSU will have 17 student-athletes (nine men, eight women) competing this weekend at the Bryan Clay Invitational. The three-day meet will start Thursday with multis, steeplechase and the 10,000-meter invites. All three days of the meet will be streamed live on FloTrack; monthly subscriptions come in at $29.99, while the annual plan comes in at $150.00 ($12.50/mo).

Alongside LSU and Azusa Pacific, a few of the teams competing at the Bryan Clay Invitational will be Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Stanford, Texas and Virginia.

LSU will have 42 student-athletes (24 men, 18 women) competing this weekend at the Tom Jones Invitational. The two-day meet will start Friday with men’s hammer throw and women’s 200 meter at 11:00 a.m. CT. Both Friday’s and Saturday’s action will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

Alongside LSU and Florida, a few of the teams competing at the Tom Jones Invitational will be Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.

