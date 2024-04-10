No. 6 LSU Logs Fifth Walk-off This Season with 7-5 Win Over Southeastern

BATON ROUGE, La. – Second baseman Karli Petty hit a two-out blast in the bottom of the eighth inning to walk it off as No. 6 LSU played its way to a third consecutive extra-inning game, outlasting Southeastern Louisiana, 7-5 on Wednesday night at Tiger Park.

SLU crossed one run in the top of the eighth thanks to an RBI double from first baseman Lexi Johnson to take a 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the eighth, first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez drew a two-out walk, and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey singled down the left-field line. Facing a 2-1 count, Petty sent the ball over the left-center wall, scoring three runners and giving LSU a 7-5 walk-off victory – its fifth of the season.

“The best part about the hit from Karli [Petty] was that our whole team was confident and knew she could do it,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “Every person in the dugout said that they called it, but I think it’s confidence in their teammates. When our team gets to a spot where there’s never a doubt about something, that’s where we can move forward.”

LSU improves to 32-6 this season, while Southeastern falls to 33-8. The Tigers are now 4-2 in extra-inning games this season.

LSU hurler Raelin Chaffin (10-2) earned the win, fanning four batters with no walks while allowing one run on four hits in the final 4.1 innings. Chaffin retired the first five batters she faced. Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch started the game but received no decision after dealing five punchouts and allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in the 3.2 innings.

“I think Raelin [Chaffin] did a great job today,” said Coach Torina. “She pitched us out of a big spot in the seventh inning. She made big pitches in big moments and always gives us everything she has.”

Southeastern pitcher Cera Blanchard (13-2) picked up the loss after allowing five runs on five hits with four free passes while throwing three strikeouts in 3.0 innings.

Seven LSU starters recorded a hit, including four players tallying multiple hits. Petty led the offense, going 3-for-5 at the plate with five RBI, setting career highs in both categories. Outfielder Ciara Briggs, Gutierrez, and Redoutey all had two hits in the win. Briggs extended her hitting streak to 12 games, Gutierrez has reached base safely in 24 consecutive games, and Redoutey logged her 10th multi-hit game of the season and 25th of her career.

Southeastern’s third baseman Maria Detillier hit a three-run shot in the third inning, and outfielder Cam Goodman hit a solo home run in the fourth to give the Lions a 4-0 lead through four frames.

LSU scored two runs in the fifth inning, beginning with shortstop Taylor Pleasants’ round-tripper to right center – her seventh homer this season. Petty drove in her first ribbie of the game three batters later to cut the deficit in half, 4-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, with the score still 4-2, Gutierrez hit a leadoff double to right center field, and Redoutey drew a walk with no outs. Petty hit her second RBI single of the game to make it a one-run game at 4-3, and catcher Maci Bergeron brought in the tying run on a sacrifice fly, sending the game to extras.

LSU hosts Auburn for a three-game series April 12-14.

