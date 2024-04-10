Lyston & Rose Listed on the Bowerman Mid-Outdoor Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released The Bowerman Women’s Mid-Outdoor Watch List on Wednesday, this is the fourth update of seven in-season updates that are released throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons.

For the fifth list in-a-row the Tigers are the lone team with multiple members on the most prestigious watch list in collegiate track and field.

This week marks the fourth week in-a-row Brianna Lyston has made the list after a dominating indoor season and an amazing few weeks of outdoor competition.

It had been 725 total days since the world last saw Portmore, Jamaica’s, Brianna Lyston run in the 100 meter. At the Battle on the Bayou, Lyston gave the world what they had been missing and a little more.

In her first 100-meter race since arriving to Baton Rouge, Lyston clocked in with a time of 10.87 seconds (+2.6 m/s). Her time was the fastest-career opener in collegiate history regardless of conditions for the 100m. The opener propelled her to a second-place finish behind her former teammate, Favour Ofili, who clocked in at a time of 10.85 seconds. The time of 10.87w is currently the nation-leading time and goes along with her No. 7 time of 43.76 seconds in the nation for the 4×100-meter relay.

Lyston is fresh off of winning both the NCAA and SEC 60-meter titles to close out the 2024 indoor season. At the NCAA Championships Lyston became the No. 2 runner in collegiate history for the 60 meter with her LSU record time of 7.03 seconds, just behind last year’s Bowerman winner Julien Alfred’s 6.94 from 2023.

Michaela Rose still sits as the only 2023 Bowerman Semifinalist listed on this week’s edition of the watch list.

The 600-yard collegiate-record holder, Michaela Rose, clocked another collegiate record as she took the track for the 600 meter at the Keyth Talley Invitational to open up her outdoor season. Entering the meet the collegiate record sat at 1:28.02, held by Texas A&M alum Avi’Tal Wilson-Parteete since 2022. Rose blew the breaks off of that record with a time of 1:25.75 to dominate the field from start to finish.

A week later Rose clocked a time of 4:12.88 in the 1500 meter, which puts her at 10th in the nation right behind her best friend and was just .90 seconds off of her PR and No. 2 time in LSU history of 4:11.98. The Suffolk, Va., native is also part of the No. 10 4×400-meter relay team in the nation with their time of 3:31.22.

Rose will look to finally compete in her premier event (800m) this weekend at the Bryan Clay Invitational for the first time this outdoor season.

The men's edition of The Bowerman February Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. CT.

