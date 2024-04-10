Bailey and Shank Earn CCSA Pair of The Week

Atlanta, GA.— Gabi Bailey and Ellie Shank, LSU Beach Volleyball’s Court 1 pair, went 3-1 over the weekend at the Georgia State Diggin’ Duals in Atlanta, Georgia, and have been named the CCSA Pair of the Week, announced Wednesday.

LSU competed in Georgia over the weekend, where the pair helped the Sandy Tigs go 3-1, defeating No. 16 Stetson.

Shank, a senior, is not a new face for the Sandy Tigs. In her sophomore season, she earned AVCA Top Flight on Court 5 and made her mark in her junior campaign. In 2023, Shank was the AVCA Fall Pairs National Champion with parner Kylie Deberg, USA Volleyball Women’s Beach Collegiate Champion with Deberg, CCSA All-Conference Team, and to top it off, she was an AVCA First Team All-American.

Though Bailey, a graduate transfer from the College of Charleston, is a new face for the Tigers, she has made a statement in her collegiate career. In 2023, she was named All-Sun Belt First Team, all-time leader in overall winning percentage (45-18), all-time leader in wins by a pair (43-12), second all-time in Court 1 winning percentage (20-8) and set the single season record in overall wins with 25.

On Friday, Bailey and Shank started the day with a straight set win, helping LSU defeat Southern Miss’ Laurel Dennis and Sadie McAda; 21-7 and 21-15. The pair helped the Tigers to another win against No. 16 Stetson’s Tori Clement and Shae Henson; 19-21, 21-19, and 15-13. On Saturday, they defeated No. 15 Georgia State’s Angel and Bella Ferary; 19-21, 21-17, 19-17.

LSU is back at home this weekend for the Battle on the Bayou on Friday and Saturday, April 12–13. The Sandy Tigs will face UNO, ULM, SLU and Jacksonville.