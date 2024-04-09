Women Ranked No. 2, Men No. 4 in Third Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the third edition of the national rankings for the 2024 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women dropped one spot to No. 2, while the men also dropped one spot to No. 4.

LSU currently has 20 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this week according to TFRRS; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

No. 1 | Brianna Lyston | 100m | 10.87

No. 3 | Claudio Romero | DT | 63.10m (207’ 0”)

No. 3 | Thelma Davies | 100m | 10.98

No. 3 | Thelma Davies | 200m | 22.64

No. 3 | Women’s 4×100 A | 43.43

No. 3 | Morgan Smalls | LJ | 6.57m (21’ 6.75”)

No. 4 | Men’s 4×100 A |39.14

No. 4 | Leah Phillips | 400mh | 56.50

No. 5 | Shani’a Bellamy | 400mh | 56.61

No. 5 | Men’s 4×400 A | 3:01.68

No. 6 | Lorena Rangel-Batres | 1500m | 4:12.00

No. 6 | Jahiem Stern | 100mh | 13.43

No. 6 | Leah Phillips | 100mh | 12.94

No. 7 | Women’s 4×100 B | 43.76

No. 7 | Da’Marcus Fleming | 100m | 10.12

No. 8 | Shani’a Bellamy | 100mh | 12.98

No. 9 | Tima Godbless | 100m | 11.14

No. 9 | Lorena Rangel-Batres | 800m | 2:03.00

No. 10 | Michaela Rose | 1500m | 4:12.88

No. 10 | Dillon Bedell-Bass | 400m | 45.86

LSU Women – No. 1 – March 25

LSU Men – No. 2 – March 25

LSU Women – No. 1 – April 1

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 1

LSU Women – No. 2 – April 9

LSU Men – No. 4 – April 9

