Week Nine National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU ranks in the top 10 in each national poll.

LSU is ranked No. 6 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. The Tigers move up to No. 7 in the Softball America Poll and fall to No. 8 in the D1Softball Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers were 2-2 last weekend but fell in the three-game series at No. 9 Florida, 1-2. LSU has won seven of its previous nine games and is 31-6 overall and 9-6 in the SEC standings.

LSU is scheduled to take on Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Tiger Park before hosting Auburn April 12-14, highlighted by the annual Strikeout Ovarian Cancer as part of the All for Alex Campaign on April 13 at 6 p.m. CT.

