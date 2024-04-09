Beach Ranked No. 9 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team fell to No. 9 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
LSU falls to No. 9 after going 3-1 at the Georgia State Diggin Duals in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Sandy Tigs are back at home this weekend, April 12–13, for the Battle on the Bayou to close out the 2024 home schedule. LSU will face UNO, ULM, SLU and Jacksonville.
April 9, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA (19)
|455
|22-4
|1
|2
|USC (3)
|434
|24-3
|3
|3
|Stanford (1)
|422
|21-3
|2
|4
|Florida State
|386
|25-5
|4
|5
|TCU
|368
|23-5
|5
|6
|Cal Poly
|338
|21-3
|6
|7
|Long Beach State
|321
|20-4
|9
|8
|California
|294
|16-10
|7
|9
|LSU
|269
|16-9
|8
|10
|LMU
|264
|21-8
|10
|11
|Washington
|219
|12-10
|13
|12
|Hawai’i
|216
|16-11
|11
|13
|Arizona State
|199
|18-6
|12
|14
|FIU
|141
|16-9
|14
|15
|Georgia State
|138
|15-10
|15
|16
|Stetson
|114
|16-7
|17
|17
|Arizona
|79
|16-7
|18
|18
|FAU
|77
|14-13
|16
|19
|GCU
|55
|11-12
|19
|20
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|23
|24-7
|20
Others receiving votes: FGCU (8), South Carolina (5), Tulane (3), Boise State (1), and UAB (1)
Next Poll: April 16