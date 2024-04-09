Beach Ranked No. 9 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team fell to No. 9 in the AVCA Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

LSU falls to No. 9 after going 3-1 at the Georgia State Diggin Duals in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Sandy Tigs are back at home this weekend, April 12–13, for the Battle on the Bayou to close out the 2024 home schedule. LSU will face UNO, ULM, SLU and Jacksonville.

April 9, 2024 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA (19) 455 22-4 1 2 USC (3) 434 24-3 3 3 Stanford (1) 422 21-3 2 4 Florida State 386 25-5 4 5 TCU 368 23-5 5 6 Cal Poly 338 21-3 6 7 Long Beach State 321 20-4 9 8 California 294 16-10 7 9 LSU 269 16-9 8 10 LMU 264 21-8 10 11 Washington 219 12-10 13 12 Hawai’i 216 16-11 11 13 Arizona State 199 18-6 12 14 FIU 141 16-9 14 15 Georgia State 138 15-10 15 16 Stetson 114 16-7 17 17 Arizona 79 16-7 18 18 FAU 77 14-13 16 19 GCU 55 11-12 19 20 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 23 24-7 20

Others receiving votes: FGCU (8), South Carolina (5), Tulane (3), Boise State (1), and UAB (1)

Next Poll: April 16