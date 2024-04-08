LSU Ranked No. 6 In Final AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU was ranked No. 6 in Monday’s final AP Poll after going 31-6 (13-3 SEC) and reaching the Elite Eight for the second year in a row.

The Tigers entered the season as the nation’s top-ranked team in the AP Poll, marking the fourth season LSU has held the No. 1 spot at any point throughout the year. With the 31 wins, LSU won at least 30 games for the eighth time in program history. With 34 wins last season to claim the 2023 National Championship, LSU has won 65 games over the past two seasons, second only to the 1976-77 (29 wins) and 1977-78 (37 wins) 66 wins in a two-year stretch. The only other time multiple LSU teams have won 30+ games in consecutive seasons was during a four-season stretch from 2005-2008 where the Tigers won 33, 31, 30 and 31 games in four straight years.

LSU scored a total of 3,257 points throughout the season and averaged 86.3 points per game, both of which rank No. 2 in program history. LSU annihilated program records that were set last season by over 100 for both free throws made and attempted, going 744/998 from the charity stripe throughout the season. The Tigers led the nation in free throws made and attempted per game (20.1/26.9). LSU hauled in a total of 1,711 rebounds which also ranks No. 2 in program history.