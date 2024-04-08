Gymnastics to Appear in Semifinal I of 2024 NCAA Championships

BATON ROUGE – The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team is one of eight teams appearing in the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships from April 18-20 in Fort Worth, Texas, after winning the Fayetteville Regional.

The top two teams from each of the four regionals (Arkansas, California, Florida, Michigan) make up the field of eight teams that advanced to the national championships. In addition, the top all-around competitor and the top finisher on each event from each regional have also advanced to nationals as well as four all-around competitors and 16 event specialists who were not members of a qualifying team.

LSU, Oklahoma, Utah, Florida, Alabama, California, Arkansas and Stanford are the elite eight teams who will be fighting for a spot in the Final Four. Four SEC teams are represented in this year’s NCAA Championships.

No. 2 LSU is set to compete in session one of the NCAA Semifinals at 3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 18, in Dickies Arena. Joining the Tigers in the afternoon session is No. 3 California, No. 12 Arkansas and Stanford.

No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Utah and No. 8 Alabama make up the other side of the bracket and will compete in the second semifinal session on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT.



The semifinal competitions in Fort Worth will be televised nationally on ESPN2 with three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger, three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman and ESPN reporter Taylor Davis on the call.

The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to the NCAA Championship Final on Saturday, April 20, at 2 p.m. CT, which will be broadcast live on ABC.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.