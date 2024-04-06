Vanderbilt Posts 13-3 Victory Over LSU Saturday Afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. – Vanderbilt second baseman Jayden Davis and left fielder Braden Holcomb combined for seven RBI Saturday afternoon to lead the seventh-ranked Commodores to a 13-3 victory over LSU inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the loss, LSU dropped to 21-12 on the season and 3-9 in conference play, while the Commodores improved to 25-7 on the year and 8-4 in the SEC.

The Tigers return to action Tuesday night at The Box to take on McNeese State, which is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT start. The contest is available to stream on the SEC Network + and can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

LSU starter Javen Coleman (2-1) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on five hits and three strikeouts through 2.0 innings pitched. Vanderbilt starter Carter Holton earned the win, firing 6.0 innings while allowing three runs on six hits.

Vanderbilt opened the scoring in the top of the first on back-to-back doubles from designated hitter Camden Kozeal and catcher Alan Espinal. Coleman escaped the first inning without further damage and the Commodores led 1-0.

Vanderbilt added to its lead in the second with a two-run homer from Holcomb. He drove in Davis who led off the inning with a double. The Commodores led 3-0 through two innings.

In the third inning, Vanderbilt tacked on two more runs to make the score 5-0 after three innings.

LSU got on the board in the bottom half of the third courtesy of a Paxton Kling double and a Vanderbilt error on a chopper from second baseman Steven Milam. Kling was awarded home plate on the throwing error from the Vandy shortstop that entered the first base camera well.

The Commodores responded with a two-spot in the fourth inning on an RBI single from right fielder Matthew Polk. With a runner on third base, Kozeal scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-1. Vanderbilt tallied one in the fifth and three in the sixth to make the score 11-1.

LSU first baseman Jared Jones launched his 11th homer of the season in the bottom of the sixth. Jones drove in pinch runner Alex Milazzo who ran for catcher Hayden Travinski after poking a single to right field. The score was 11-3 after six innings.

In the seventh inning, Vanderbilt plated its 12th run on an RBI groundout. The Commodores’ 13th run came in the eighth on an RBI single from Vandy’s Davis.