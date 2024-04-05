at No. 10 Florida

The Gators have won three consecutive games and return home, where they are 15-1 this season, after playing their last four games on the road. UF run-ruled Stetson, 8-0 in five innings Thursday night and won a 2-1 series at No. 16 Mississippi State. Florida leads the SEC in nearly every statistical measurement, highlighted by a .368 batting average, 345 hits, 332 runs, and 310 RBIs. UF also ranks No. 3 in the conference with a 1.74 ERA, 180 strikeouts, and a .169 opposing batting average to lead. Although the Gators have the least number of strikeouts in the conference, they have a solid defense that leads the SEC with a .980 fielding percentage. 

Two-time All-American and 2023 NFCA Player of the Year Skylar Wallace is the league leader with a .479 batting average, 58 runs, and 24 stolen bases. Wallace has 46 hits (No. 3 in the SEC) and 41 RBIs (No. 5 in the SEC) this season. Outfielder Kendra Falby (.427) leads the SEC with 53 hits, and infielder Reagan Walsh (.385) ranks No. 3 in the conference with a team-best 12 home runs.  

Florida’s ace Keagan Rothrock leads the staff with a 16-3 record in the circle, 124 strikeouts (No. 3 in SEC) and a 1.46 ERA. Wallace has thrown five shutouts this season, holding opposing batters to a .149 average (No. 3 in the SEC). 