Beach Volleyball

LSU Travels to Georgia for the Georgia State Diggin’ Duals

Atlanta, GA. – The No. 8 LSU Beach Volleyball team is in Atlanta, Georgia for the Georgia State Diggin’ Duals at the GSU Beach Volleyball Complex.

The Sandy Tigs will play four matches over the course of two days. On Friday, LSU will take on Southern Miss at 7 a.m. CT and No. 17 Stetson at 12 p.m. CT. On Saturday, the Tigers will face No. 15 Georgia State at 9:15 a.m. CT and Florida Gulf Coast at 1:30 p.m. CT.

LSU went 1-3 last weekend at the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, defeating No. 1 USC.

For live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on X. Live scoring will be provided on Stat Broadcast.

