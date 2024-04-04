LSU Posts 10-6 Victory Over Vanderbilt to Start SEC Series

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 18 LSU broke open a scoreless game with a six-run third inning Thursday night, and the Tigers went on to post a 10-6 victory over sixth-ranked Vanderbilt in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 21-10 overall, 3-7 in the SEC, while Vanderbilt dropped to 23-7 overall and 6-4 in conference play.

The teams meet in Game 2 of the series at 7 p.m. Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Friday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

Thursday’s game was scoreless entering the bottom of the third when LSU rightfielder Josh Pearson led off with a homer, his fifth of the season. The inning was also highlighted by an RBI single from third baseman Tommy White, a two-run single by catcher Brady Neal and an RBI groundout by shortstop Michael Braswell III.

The Tigers extended their lead to 9-0 in the fourth when leftfielder Mac Bingham blasted a solo homer – his eighth of the year – and designated hitter Hayden Travinski provided a two-run single.

LSU starting pitcher Luke Holman (6-1) earned the win as he worked 5.2 innings and allowed four earned runs on four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He threw 4.1 perfect innings before allowing a Vanderbilt hitter to reach base.

Reliever Griffin Herring provided excellent relief and earned his third save by pitching the final 3.1 innings with no runs, three hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

“It was a good performance by our team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “It starts on the mound — Luke did a great job again and Griffin came in and picked him up. They combined for 16 strikeouts, so we only had to make 11 defensive plays, and I like those kind of games.”

“Offensively, we had a really good inning there in the third and earned a win over a very good pitcher who nearly threw a complete game for Vanderbilt last week.”

Vanderbilt starter Greysen Carter (3-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered nine runs – seven earned – on seven hits in 3.2 innings with three walks and two strikeouts.

A three-run homer by Vanderbilt shortstop Jonathan Vastine punctuated at four-run fifth for the Commodores, who added two more runs in the sixth by taking advantage of an LSU error.

However, Herring blanked Vanderbilt for the rest of the game, and the Tigers picked up an insurance run in the eighth when first baseman Jared Jones’ single was misplayed in the outfield, allowing Bingham to score from first base.