Larkin and O’Gorman Earn CCSA Pair of The Week

Atlanta, GA.— Ella Larkin and Aubrey O’Gorman, LSU Beach Volleyball’s Court 3 pair, went 1-1 over the weekend at the Death Volley Invitational and have been named the CCSA Pair of the Week, announced Wednesday.

LSU competed at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium over the weekend for the Death Volley Invitational, where the pair was the clinching court in the win over No. 1 USC.

Larkin is not a new face for the Tigers. In her sophomore season, Larkin went 30-6 on Court 4 with Top 20 wins against USC, FSU, LMU, GCU, Georgia State, Washington and South Carolina. She was awarded AVCA Top Flight and CCSA Pair of the Week with partner Lara Boos.

In O’Gorman’s second appearance for the 2024 season, she balled out against No. 1 USC. O’Gorman transferred from Michigan State in 2023. Prior to her time as a Sparton, O’Gorman was 2020 Michigan Miss Volleyball finalists, ranked No. 50 in the Prep Volleyball Top 150 for the class of 2021, Prep Volleyball High School All-American, AVCA Phenom list in 2018, 2020 Prep Dig Top Offensive and Defense Team selection, PrepVolleyball Frosh59 in her freshman season and a PrepVolleyball Soph79 as a sophomore.

With a lineup change from the day before, Larkin and O’Gorman played on Court 3 for the Sandy Tigs Saturday morning against No. 1 USC. The dual is tied 2-2 and the fate of the match has come down to Court 3. It’s tied 15-15 in the third set, with an upset win on the line. The match goes into extra points and Larkin and O’Gorman come out on top to give the Tigers a 3-2 win. O’Gorman and Larkin defeated Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nourse; 21-19, 17-21, 19-17.

LSU is back on the road this weekend for the Georgia State Diggin’ Duals, April 5–6. The Sandy Tigs will face No. 15 Georgia State, No. 17 Stetson, Southern Miss and Florida Gulf Coast.