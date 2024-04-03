LSU Gold
Edit Hertzman Named SEC Golfer of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore Edit Hertzman, after capturing the individual title at the ULM Invitational, was named the Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Week the league announced on Wednesday.

Hertzman posted a strong 54-hole total of 7-under 209 to win her first collegiate championship by one stroke. Hertzman posted rounds of 70-71 on Monday and then finished rallied to win in the final round with a 4-under par 68.

Hertzman was 3-under par and 7-under par on the par five holes in the event.

