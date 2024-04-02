Week Eight National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU jumps back into the top five in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and sits inside the top 10 of the remaining polls in the latest national rankings.

LSU moved up one spot to No. 5 in the NFCA poll, while staying put at No. 7 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll after a perfect 4-0 week of games, including a sweep over then No. 11/12 Texas A&M. The D1Softball Poll has LSU at No. 6, while the Softball America Poll bumps the Tigers up five positions to No. 8.

LSU is riding a five-game winning streak and is now 29-4 on the season, 8-4 in SEC play, and 10-2 in games against nationally ranked teams.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon dazzled last weekend, picking up three wins against Texas A&M where she held the Aggies to a .200 batting average behind a 0.48 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched. Berzon is the first to pick up all three wins in an SEC series for LSU since Brittany Mack did so in 2011 at Mississippi State. The All-American hurler is 13-1 this season with a 2.02 ERA and ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 99 strikeouts.

The Tigers will face ULM at 6 p.m. CT at Tiger Park and will travel to No. 10 Florida for a three-game series April 6-8 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

