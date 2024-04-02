LSU's Edit Hertzman Wins Individual Crown in Monroe

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore golfer Edit Hertzman posted a final round 68 over the Bayou DeSiard Country Club in Monroe to take first place in the individual competition in the ULM Invitational.

For Hertzman it was her first collegiate championship at LSU.

Hertzman, from Sweden, shoots rounds of 71-70-68 for a three-round total of 209. Hertzman had five birdies and an eagle in the final round.

Hertzman played the par fours in 3-under par and was -7 on the par 5 holes in the tournament.

Madison Le of UT-Arlington was second at 6-under par 210 and Amelia Guo of Sam Houston and Gabi Nicastro of Samford finished in a tie for third at 4-under 212.

LSU freshman Jordan Fischer finished with an even par 72 to shoot 9-over 225 (76-77-72) and Elsa junior Elsa Svensson shot 77-77-76 for a 14-over 230 for the event.

ULM Invitational (Individual Competition)

Bayou DeSiard Country Club – Monroe, Louisiana

Individual Top 5/LSU Results (Par 72-216)

1 Edit Hertzman, LSU – 71-70-68 – 209 -7

2 Madison Le, UT Arlington – 70-69-71 – 210 -6

T3 Amelia Guo, Sam Houston – 68-73-71 – 212 -4

T3 Gabi Nicastro, Samford – 69-73-70 – 212 -4

5 Jacee Fields, Southern Miss – 70-68-75 – 213 -3

—

T32 Jordan Fischer, LSU – 76-77-72 – 225 +9

T50 Elsa Svensson, LSU – 77-77-76 – 230 +14