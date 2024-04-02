LSU Gold
Baseball

The Jay Johnson Show - Episode 3 (2024)

The Jay Johnson Show

Mondays * | 6-7 p.m. CT | Live from TJ Ribs
(* dates subject to change)

2024 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS

Show #1: Monday, March 18, 2024
Show #2: Monday, March 25, 2024
Show #3: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 (due to Monday game)
Show #4: Monday, April 8, 2024
Show #5: Monday, April 15, 2024
Show #6: Monday, April 22, 2024
Show #7: Monday, April 29, 2024
Show #8: Monday, May 6, 2024
Show #9: Monday, May 13, 2024
Show #10: Monday, May 20, 2024

 

On-Demand Archives

LSU Drops 12-7 Decision to Southern Tuesday Night

The Tigers open a three-game series at 6 p.m. CT Thursday versus Vanderbilt in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN2.
Tigers Face Southern Monday Night in Autism Awareness Game

The Hall of Fame room at Alex Box Stadium will be reserved as a low sensory area for fans, and Our Lady of the Lake representatives will be in attendance to provide Sensory on the Geaux bags (headphones, sunglasses, spinner, stressball).