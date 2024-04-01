Women Ranked No. 1, Men No. 3 in Second Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the second edition of the national rankings for the 2024 outdoor season on Monday. The LSU women stay at the No. 1 spot for the second week in-a-row, while the men dropped one spot to No. 3.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU currently has 23 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this week according to TFRRS; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

No. 1 | Brianna Lyston | 100m | 10.87 (#)

No. 2 | Claudio Romero | DT | 63.10m (207’ 0”) (#)

No. 3 | Thelma Davies | 100m | 10.98 (#)

No. 3 | Thelma Davies | 200m | 22.64

No. 3 | Men’s 4×100 A |39.14 (#)

No. 3 | Women’s 4×100 A | 43.43

No. 3 | Morgan Smalls | LJ | 6.57m (21’ 6.75”) (#)

No. 4 | Leah Phillips | 400mh | 56.50 (#)

No. 5 | Shani’a Bellamy | 400mh | 56.61 (#)

No. 5 | Jahiem Stern | 100mh | 13.43 (#)

No. 5 | Lorena Rangel-Batres | 1500m | 4:12.00 (#)

No. 6 | Leah Phillips | 100mh | 12.94 (#)

No. 6 | Men’s 4×400 A | 3:01.68 (#)

No. 7 | Da’Marcus Fleming | 100m | 10.12

No. 7 | Shani’a Bellamy | 100mh | 12.98

No. 7 | Women’s 4×100 B | 43.76 (#)

No. 9 | Tima Godbless | 100m | 11.14 (#)

No. 9 | Lorena Rangel-Batres | 800m | 2:03.00 (#)

No. 9 | Michaela Rose | 1500m | 4:12.88 (#)

No. 9 | Trinity Spooner | JT | 53.58m (175’ 9”)

No. 10 | Morgan Smalls | HJ | 1.80m (5’ 10.75”) (#)

No. 10 | Dillon Bedell-Bass | 400m | 45.86 (#)

No. 10 | Will Lawrence | JT | 73.14m (239’ 11”)

(#) – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2024 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 1 – March 25

LSU Men – No. 2 – March 25

LSU Women – No. 1 – April 1

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 1

