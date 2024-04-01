LSU Gold
Track & Field

Women Ranked No. 1, Men No. 3 in Second Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI

by Braydin Sik
+0
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the second edition of the national rankings for the 2024 outdoor season on Monday. The LSU women stay at the No. 1 spot for the second week in-a-row, while the men dropped one spot to No. 3.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU currently has 23 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this week according to TFRRS; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings
No. 1 | Brianna Lyston | 100m | 10.87 (#)
No. 2 | Claudio Romero | DT | 63.10m (207’ 0”) (#)
No. 3 | Thelma Davies | 100m | 10.98 (#)
No. 3 | Thelma Davies | 200m | 22.64
No. 3 | Men’s 4×100 A |39.14 (#)
No. 3 | Women’s 4×100 A | 43.43
No. 3 | Morgan Smalls | LJ | 6.57m (21’ 6.75”) (#)
No. 4 | Leah Phillips | 400mh | 56.50 (#)
No. 5 | Shani’a Bellamy | 400mh | 56.61 (#)
No. 5 | Jahiem Stern | 100mh | 13.43 (#)
No. 5 | Lorena Rangel-Batres | 1500m | 4:12.00 (#)
No. 6 | Leah Phillips | 100mh | 12.94 (#)
No. 6 | Men’s 4×400 A | 3:01.68 (#)
No. 7 | Da’Marcus Fleming | 100m | 10.12
No. 7 | Shani’a Bellamy | 100mh | 12.98
No. 7 | Women’s 4×100 B | 43.76 (#)
No. 9 | Tima Godbless | 100m | 11.14 (#)
No. 9 | Lorena Rangel-Batres | 800m | 2:03.00 (#)
No. 9 | Michaela Rose | 1500m | 4:12.88 (#)
No. 9 | Trinity Spooner | JT | 53.58m (175’ 9”)
No. 10 | Morgan Smalls | HJ | 1.80m (5’ 10.75”) (#)
No. 10 | Dillon Bedell-Bass | 400m | 45.86 (#)
No. 10 | Will Lawrence | JT | 73.14m (239’ 11”)
(#) – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2024 LSU Outdoor Rankings
LSU Women – No. 1 – March 25
LSU Men – No. 2 – March 25
LSU Women – No. 1 – April 1
LSU Men – No. 3 – April 1

