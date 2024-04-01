Southern Jaguars (11-13) at No. 18 LSU Tigers (20-9)

DATE/TIME

• Monday, April 1 @ 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,726)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 18 D1 Baseball, No. 25 Baseball America

• SU – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• The game will be streamed on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. SOUTHERN

LSU leads the all-time series vs. Southern, 59-3, as the squads first met in 1970 … the Tigers defeated the Jaguars, 18-4, on February 21 of last season in Alex Box Stadium … LSU had won 14 consecutive games over Southern before the Jaguars posted a 7-2 win over the Tigers on April 9, 2019, at SU’s Lee-Hines Field … the Jaguars’ other all-time wins over LSU came on May 3, 2005 – a 9-5 Southern triumph in Alex Box Stadium – and on March 6, 2001, an 11-6 victory at “The Box” … LSU is 53-2 all-time against Southern in games played at Alex Box Stadium.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“Our players have fought hard, they care, and they’re not going to quit. We’ve just got to get better at baseball. We just played the best team in the country (Arkansas), and anyone can see that. Our players have competed hard; we need to keep fighting, one day at a time.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• Junior shortstop Michael Braswell III batted .500 (5-for-10) in last weekend’s Arkansas series with one run, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and a .583 on-base percentage.

• Senior outfielder Mac Bingham hit .500 (8-for-16) in the Tigers’ four games last week with one double, three homers, three RBI and three runs … he hit .385 (5-for-13) in the Arkansas series with one double, two homers, two RBI and two runs.

• Sophomore left-hander Griffin Herring delivered a superb relief effort in Saturday’s game at Arkansas, working 4.2 scoreless innings and limited the Razorbacks to three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

• Junior third baseman Tommy White hit three homers in the Tigers’ four games last week, collecting four RBI and five runs scored.

• Junior left-hander Justin Loer made three relief appearances in LSU’s four games last week, firing 3.1 scoreless innings … Loer allowed three hits while recording two walks and five strikeouts.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS

• Southern last weekend posted a three-game Southwestern Athletic Conference sweep of Prairie View at SU’s Lee-Hines Field … the Jaguars are 6-1 in the SWAC, just one-half game behind Grambling (7-1) in the league’s Western Division.

• Southern completed the sweep of Prairie View with a 22-12 victory on Sunday at Lee Hines Stadium … the Jaguars pounded out 16 hits, including three home runs.

• Southern finished the weekend with 38 hits and 40 runs scored in the three games versus Prairie View.