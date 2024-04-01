BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6/7 LSU (29-4) hosts ULM (22-14) at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 2 at Tiger Park on SEC Network +.

Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard will have the call on SECN+, while Patrick Wright will call the action on 107.3 FM in the Baton Rouge Area and the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU is on a five-game winning streak, highlighted by a sweep over No. 11/12 Texas A&M last weekend, to improve to 10-2 against nationally ranked programs this season. The Tigers rank No. 3 in the SEC with a .329 batting average and 286 hits and have a 2.31 ERA behind 214 strikeouts, the fifth-most in the conference. LSU also ranks No. 4 in the league with a .975 fielding percentage and is the conference leader with 19 double plays.

The Tigers have five players batting over .300 with at least 80 at-bats, beginning with outfielder Ali Newland, who is batting .359 with 37 hits, 31 RBIs (No. 11 in the SEC), and 24 runs scored. Newland has six home runs this season, including two grand slams, and paces the team with a .356 batting average behind 16 hits and 10 RBIs in SEC games alone.

Outfielder Ciara Briggs (.355) leads LSU and ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 33 runs and No. 10 in the league with 39 hits. First baseman Raeleen Gutierrez is batting .347 with 33 hits, including five home runs, and leads the team with 15 extra-base hits and a 19-game reached-base streak.

Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey has a .333 batting average and 29 hits, and shortstop Taylor Pleasants, who has a .319 batting average, ranks No. 7 in the SEC with a team-high 34 RBIs with six home runs, including two walk-offs this season.

Right-handed pitcher Sydney Berzon (13-1) has struck out 99 batters (No. 8 in the SEC) in 97.0 innings pitched and has thrown eight complete games in 21 appearances with a shutout and three saves. Berzon is coming off a weekend where she won all three games in the LSU-Texas A&M series behind a 0.48 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched. Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch posts a 4-1 record in 49.1 frames and has 46 strikeouts while holding opposing batters to a staff-low .174 average, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC. Lynch also bats .270 this season with 17 hits and 14 RBIs.

LSU leads ULM in the all-time series 15-0, including an 11-0 mark when the teams play at Tiger Park.