vs. ULM

ULM is on a three-game winning streak after sweeping Marshall in a three-game series in Huntington, W. Va. Tuesday will be the Warhawks’ second game against a ranked opponent this season after falling to then No. 21 Mississippi State, 15-0 on March 13. ULM has a .291 batting average with 259 hits, including 13 home runs, and has a 2.38 ERA behind 176 strikeouts, holding opposing batters to a .225 average.

Utility player Carys Platt has a team-best .413 batting average, 45 hits and 29 runs, 15 walks, and 14 stolen bases. Outfielder Meagan Brown (.347) leads ULM with a .531 slugging percentage and has 28 RBIs, and infielder Andie Edwards (.262) leads the team with 29 RBIs on 22 hits.

Pitcher Maddie Nichols (8-7) is the team’s ace with a 2.34 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 95.2 innings and holds opposing batters to a .195 clip. Pitcher Victoria Abrams (9-6) follows with 58 strikeouts in 79.0 innings and registers a 2.66 ERA.  