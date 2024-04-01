LSU Drops 12-7 Decision to Southern Tuesday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. – Southern centerfielder Tyeler Hawkins and third baseman Ryan Ollison each drove in three runs Monday night to lead Southern to a 12-7 win over LSU in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Jaguars improved to 12-13 on the year, while LSU dropped to 20-10.

The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. CT Thursday when they open a three-game series versus Vanderbilt in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN2.

Hawkins’ three-run homer in the second inning and Ollison’s three-run double in the fifth inning highlighted Southern’s 11-hit output, which also included a two-run homer by first baseman Donny Sandifer in the five-run fifth.

Southern reliever Antoine Harris (1-2) earned the win, limiting the Tigers to five runs – two earned – on four hits in 4.0 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Kade Anderson (2-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs on three hits in 2.0 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

“Congratulations to (Southern coach) Chris (Crenshaw) and their program,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “They’ve rattled off several wins in row, and they’re playing good baseball.

“We’ve got to change the way we prepare, clearly. There are a lot of things that will fall directly on me as the head coach, and I’m OK with that. I believe in how we do and what we do, and we’re going to make some adjustments to those things. Not just from a baseball standpoint, but from an approach standpoint to winning. We’re going to change some rules up, and go from there.”

Left-hander Jerry Burkett II was credited with his third save of the season after working the final 2.0 scoreless innings and allowing no hits with two walks and one strikeout.

LSU rightfielder Brady Neal’s two-run homer in the fifth – his fourth dinger of the year — highlighted a three-run inning that reduced Southern’s lead to 8-5.

The Jaguars led 9-7 entering the top of the ninth and scored three unearned runs with the aid of two LSU errors to build a five-run cushion.