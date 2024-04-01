Hertzman Tied for Fourth Place After 36 Holes of ULM Invitational

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf sophomore Edit Hertzman wrapped up 36 holes of the ULM Invitational with a 3-under 141 score on Monday at the Bayou DeSiard Country Club.

Hertzman was one of three Tigers to compete in the ULM Invitational as an individual, joined by Elsa Svensson and Jordan Fischer. The par 72 Bayou DeSiard Country Club hosted two rounds of play on Monday in a day that opened with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. local time.

The first round saw Hertzman turn in a 1-under 71 round, one of 14 players in the 78 player-sized field to turn in an opening round under par. The Swede improved her score by one stroke in the second round, shooting a 2-under 70 to end the day tied for fourth place at 3-under 141, three strokes behind solo leader Jacee Fields of Southern Mississippi. Hertzman was one of four players to shoot under par in both of her rounds.

Fischer opened her day with a 4-over 76 first round before turning in a 5-over 77 to wrap up day one with a cumulative 9-over 153 and a share of 47th place on the leaderboard. Svensson narrowly trailed her teammate in 51st place, shooting 5-under 77 in round one before repeating that scorecard in the second round.

The final round of the ULM Invitational will be a shotgun start that kicks off at 8:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

ULM Invitational

Bayou DeSiard Country Club – Monroe, La.

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Jacee Fields, Southern Miss 70-68 – 138 -6

2 Madison Le, UT Arlington 70-69 – 139 -5

3 Alyssa Mercado, Troy 70-70 – 140 -4

T4 Ragini Navet, Southern Miss 67-74 – 141 -3

T4 Amelia Guo, Sam Houston St 68-73 – 141 -3

T4 Edit Hertzman, LSU 71-70 – 141 -3

LSU Scores

T4 Edit Hertzman, LSU 71-70 – 141 -3

T47 Jordan Fischer, LSU 76-77 – 153 +9

T51 Elsa Svensson, LSU 77-77 – 154 +10