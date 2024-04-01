Gallery: Softball vs Texas A&M

LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

Game 1

Ali Newland, Sydney Berzon, Emma Strood | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raeleen Gutierrez, Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKaela Walker | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Karli Petty | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Savanna Bedell | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Karli Petty | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Karli Petty, Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
=sbKarli Petty, Ciara Briggs, Maia Townsend, Taylor Pleasants, Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Madilyn Giglio, Tatum Clopton, Maddox McKee, Karli Petty, Kelley Lynch, Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Game 2

| Photo by: Ava Duplechain
| Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Karli Petty | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Ali Newland | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Ali Newland | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Savanna Bedell | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
=sball= | Photo by: Ava Duplechain

Game 3

dog | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kelley Lynch, Taylor Pleasants, Raeleen Gutierrez, Karli Petty, McKenzie Redoutey, Madilyn Giglio, Maddox McKee | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Karli Petty | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Photo by: Gabi Roller
Photo by: Gabi Roller
Photo by: Gabi Roller
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Karli Petty | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ali Newland | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ali Newland | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ali Newland | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Raeleen Gutierrez, Taylor Pleasants, Maddox McKee, Sydney Berzon, Maci Bergeron, Ali Newland, Karli Petty | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
huddle | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Maci Bergeron, Hannah Carson, Sydney Berzon, Maia Townsend, Jadyn Laneaux, Tori Edwards, Emma Strood, Abigail Savoy | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

Related Stories

No. 6 LSU Hosts ULM in Midweek Tilt

No. 6 LSU Hosts ULM in Midweek Tilt

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC Network +.
Gallery: Softball vs Texas A&M

Gallery: Softball vs Texas A&M

Newland Slams, No. 6 LSU Sweeps No. 11 Texas A&M with 9-3 Rally

Newland Slams, No. 6 LSU Sweeps No. 11 Texas A&M with 9-3 Rally

Outfielder Ali Newland hit her second grand slam of the season, fourth of career in a seven-run sixth inning for LSU's third rally of the series.