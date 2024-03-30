LSU Falls in Series Finale to Arkansas, 7-5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Top-ranked Arkansas overcame a 4-1 deficit Saturday with a three-run fourth inning and the Razorbacks went on to a 7-5 win over No. 7 LSU in Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas improved to 23-3 overall, 8-1 in SEC games, while LSU dropped to 20-9 overall and 2-7 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Monday when they play host to Southern in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Arkansas reliever Koty Frank (1-0) was credited with the win on Saturday, as he worked 3.0 innings and limited the Tigers to one run on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

LSU reliever Nate Ackenhausen (2-3) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on two hits in 2.0 innings with two walks and no strikeouts.

“We had a tough loss last night, so I wanted a competitive response from our team today, and we got that,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “They fought hard, they care, and they’re not going to quit. We’ve just got to get better at baseball. We just played the best team in the country, and anyone can see that.

“Our players competed hard today, and collectively, our at-bats were better. We need to keep fighting, one day at a time.”

LSU third baseman Tommy White blasted a home run – his ninth of the year – to lead off the game in the top of the first and give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

The Razorbacks tied the game in the bottom of the first when shortstop Wehiwa Aloy launched a solo shot, his sixth homer of the year.

LSU reclaimed the lead in the third with a two-run homer by leftfielder Ashton Larson, the first dinger of the true freshman’s college career.

The Tigers extended the advantage to 4-1 in the fourth on a solo blast by centerfielder Mac Bingham, his sixth homer of the season.

Arkansas responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth as centerfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer lined a two-run single and second baseman Peyton Stovall delivered an RBI single.

The Razorbacks added three runs in the sixth when Wilmsmeyer drove in a run with a groundout, and Stovall launched a two-run homer, his fourth dinger of the season.

LSU narrowed the deficit to 7-5 in the seventh when Bingham unloaded his second homer of the day.

The Tigers had two runners on with one out in the top of the ninth when White launched what appeared to be a three-run homer down the left-field line; however, the ball was ruled foul by the umpiring crew. The call stood after the play was reviewed by the SEC video replay staff.

White then smashed a liner right at Arkansas third baseman Jared Sprague-Lott, who threw to second base to complete a double play to end the game.

Arkansas reliever Will McEntire picked up his third save of the year after working 1.1 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.