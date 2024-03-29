LSU Gold
Softball

Gallery: Softball vs Texas A&M

Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Karli Petty | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Madilyn Giglio | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Ali Newland | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Sydney Berzon, Maddox McKee | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
| Photo by: Ava Duplechain

Related Stories

Newland Slams, No. 6 LSU Sweeps No. 11 Texas A&M with 9-3 Rally

Senior outfielder Ali Newland hit her second grand slam of the season, fourth of career, to complete seven-run sixth inning.
A Four-Run Sixth Inning Lifted No. 6 LSU Over No. 11 Texas A&M, 5-1 for Series Win

The final two innings saw LSU score five runs on four hits in the rally. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants's run-scoring double tied the game in the fifth, and third baseman Maddox McKee's RBI groundout sparked the four-run sixth inning.
LSU Softball vs. Texas A&M (G2) (Radio Archive)

