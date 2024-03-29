Basketball Tigers Add Louisiana Native Cam Carter To Roster

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon announced on Friday that the Tigers have received the signed papers from transfer Cam Carter to return to his home state for the 2024-25 season.

Carter, a 6-3, 195-pound guard, is from Donaldsonville, Louisiana and played the last two seasons at Kansas State. He started his college career at Mississippi State in the 2021-22 season. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Carter averaged 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals a season ago for the Wildcats with 59 treys. He shot 84 percent at the free throw line (100-of-119) and averaged 35.5 minutes per game. He faced LSU in the Maravich Center when Kansas State came to Baton Rouge in December 2023 and scored 21 points with eight rebounds and four assists.

“We are excited to welcome Cam Carter back to Louisiana to represent his home state,” said Coach McMahon. “We love his toughness and competitiveness on the defensive side of the ball along with his proven production in the Big 12. Bottom line, Cam impacts winning and we’re looking forward to coaching him at LSU.”

In two years at K-State, Carter started all 70 games with 94 three-pointers in his two seasons where he averaged 10.4 points and 4.0 rebounds and almost two assists a contest. His career high scoring game came against Miami (Florida) on November 23 when he scored 28 points with a rebound high of 11 against Kansas.

In the summer of 2023 on the Wildcats tour of Israel and Abu Dhabi, Carter averaged 16.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

He played 27 games in the 2021-22 season at Mississippi State. In his three years as a college player, he has been a part of 63 victories.

Carter spent his senior season (2020-21) at Oak Hill Academy at Mouth of Wilson, Virginia where he averaged 13.0 points and helped Oak Hill to the quarterfinals of the GEICO National High School Championships with 20 wins.

Before that, he prepped at East Ascension High School in Gonzales where in his junior season the team won 26 games and advanced to the second round of the Class 5A state tournament. He earned honorable mention all-state honors.

He played AAU Ball for the New Orleans Elite team.