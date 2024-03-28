LSU Set To Host The Death Volley Invitational

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 10 LSU Beach Volleyball team is set to host the Death Volley Invitational at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

The Sandy Tigs will play four matches over the course of two days. On Friday, LSU will take on No. 3 Stanford at 12:45 p.m. CT and No. 6 California at 5:45 p.m. CT. On Saturday, the Tigers will face No. 1 USC at 11:45 a.m. CT and No. 2 UCLA at 4:45 a.m. CT.

“We love playing at home and couldn’t be more excited to play these teams in this event,” said head coach Russell Brock. “Definitely inviting all the Tiger fans out to come and cheer us on this weekend. There’s nothing better in our sport than playing in front of a full Death Volley Stadium!”

LSU went 2-2 last weekend at the Mid-Season CCSA Tournament in Tallahassee, Florida, falling to No. 5 FSU and No. 16 GCU.

The tournament will be streamed on Volleyball World VBTV. Though VBTV is a streaming service, the Death Volley Invitational will be free to anyone who wants to watch it. VBTV can be accessed via browser, iOS app, Android app, Apple TV and Chromecast. LSU will be the first collegiate beach volleyball on-campus broadcast that VBTV has done.

Court 1 will have a three-camera setup along with commentators, while Courts 2–6 are regular live streams. All courts can be accessed on VBTV after making an account.

For live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on X.