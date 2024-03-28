Arkansas Posts Win over LSU in Game 1 of SEC Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith limited LSU to two runs in 6.0 innings Thursday night as the top-ranked Razorbacks posted a 7-4 win over the seventh-ranked Tigers in Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas improved to 21-4 overall, 6-1 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 20-7 overall and 2-5 in conference play.

The teams will play Game 2 of the series at 7 p.m. CT Friday in a contest that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

Smith (5-0) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings with no walks and 10 strikeouts before leaving the game with a 3-2 lead. Smith had not given up a run in an SEC game this season prior to Thursday’s contest, and his previous season high of hits allowed was three.

“I thought we did OK against Hagen; he’s the best,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “There were some encouraging moments in the game that can give our players confidence. We’ve faced probably the two best pitchers in the country (Smith and Florida’s Jac Caglianone) in our last two SEC games, and I thought we showed a lot of improvement tonight.”

Arkansas added a run in the seventh when centerfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer drew a bases-loaded walk, but LSU first baseman Jared Jones narrowed the gap to 4-3 with an RBI single in the top of the eighth.

The Razorbacks widened the lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the eighth when rightfielder Kendall Diggs blasted a three-run homer, his sixth dinger of the year.

Leftfielder Ashton Larson walked in the ninth inning and later scored on a wild pitch before Razorbacks reliever Stone Hewlett closed the game with a strikeout.

LSU reliever Fidel Ulloa (0-1), who entered the game in the third inning, was charged with the loss as he allowed two runs on two hits in 1.1 innings with two walks and no strikeouts.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when first baseman Ben McLaughlin lifted a one-out sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.

Back-to-back home runs by third baseman Tommy White and catcher Hayden Travinski gave LSU a 2-1 advantage in the fourth.

Arkansas responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth as designated hitter Jack Wagner launched a solo homer, and second baseman Peyton Stovall lined an RBI single.