vs. No. 11 Texas A&M

The Aggies pulled off their second SEC series sweep this season after downing then-No. 25 Auburn March 22-24 in College Station, Texas. This season, TAMU is 5-2 on the road, including a 2-1 record in SEC road games. Texas A&M has a .322 batting average on 255 hits and a 1.80 ERA with 210 strikeouts. 

Outfielder Allie Enright leads A&M’s offense with a .321 batting average and 32 hits. She also has 34 RBIs and eight home runs, totaling a .842 slugging percentage. Pitcher Emiley Kennedy is the club’s ace, with a record of 14-3 behind a 1.15 ERA, 114 strikeouts, seven shutouts, and three saves in 97.0 innings pitched.

LSU and Texas A&M played a three-game series in College Station in 2022, and the Tigers won 2-1. The two teams last met in Baton Rouge in 2021, where LSU also won that series 2-1. 