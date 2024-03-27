LSU's Ingrid Lindblad Snags Another SEC Golfer Of The Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student Ingrid Lindblad was named the Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Week on Wednesday after a record setting performance in the Clemson Invitational.

Lindblad won the tournament in Sunset, South Carolina by 10 shots posting an 18-under par score of 198 on rounds of 66-67-65. It equaled her lowest under par 54 holes in her career and was her 14th collegiate title, setting an SEC record for women’s collegiate victories.

It also was her third straight medalist honor in the Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee.

Lindblad has three wins in the regular season for LSU and she remains No. 1 ranked in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and in the Scoreboard Powered by clippd performance rankings which updated on Wednesday.