Softball

Week Seven National Rankings

LSU remains in the top 10 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll, the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, and the D1Softball Poll.

+0
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU stays in the top 10 in three major polls in week seven’s national rankings.

The Tigers dip to No. 6 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and No. 7 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. The D1Softball Poll has LSU sitting at No. 8, while the Softball America Poll puts the Tigers at No. 13.

LSU is now 25-4 on the season and 5-4 in SEC play. The Bayou Bengals will take on Nicholls in a midweek game at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday in Thibodaux, La., before hosting a three-game series against No. 11 Texas A&M at Tiger Park.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.

