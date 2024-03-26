Tigers Belt Three Homers; Defeat SLU, 8-4, Tuesday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seventh-ranked LSU blasted three homers Tuesday night as the Tigers recorded an 8-4 win over Southeastern Louisiana in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 20-6 on the season, while SLU dropped to 17-8.

The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. CT Thursday when they open a three-game SEC series versus top-ranked Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be televised on ESPN2.

Home runs on Tuesday night by leftfielder Mac Bingham, third baseman Tommy White and catcher Hayden Travinski highlighted LSU’s 12-hit output.

Bingham was 3-for-3 with a homer, one RBI and one run, and second baseman Steven Milam was 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run.

Left-hander Justin Loer (2-0), the second of eight LSU hurlers, was credited with the win as he worked 1.2 scoreless innings and allowed one hit with no walks and two strikeouts.

“It was a good performance by our team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I’m really pleased with the pitching staff tonight, they did a great job. We hit a few homers, and we always like that. Just a good complete game, and I’m proud of the team.”

Left-hander Kade Anderson followed Loer and worked 2.0 scoreless innings with no hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Relievers Micah Bucknam, Cam Johnson, Aiden Moffett, DJ Primeaux and Fidel Ulloa combined to work the final 4.0 innings and limit the Lions to two runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Right-hander Samuel Dutton got the Tigers off to a good start in the first inning by striking out the side.

SLU starter Hayden Robb (2-1) was charged with the loss as he surrendered five runs – four earned – on six hits in 1.2 innings with three walks and one strikeout.

“We’ve got a tremendous challenge this weekend at Arkansas,” Johnson said. “We’re going to have to play in our best character. I think we learned some things last weekend (in an SEC series vs. Florida); we’re not totally where we want to be yet, but at the same time, we were one pitch away from winning that series against one of the best teams in the country.

“This is what we signed up for, and we’re really excited about going up to Arkansas.”