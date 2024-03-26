Morrow and Reese WBCA All-America Finalists

ATLANTA – Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese are Region 2 finalists for the WBCA All-America team.

The LSU post tandem is one of the most powerful duos in the nation, the only teammates to both have at least 20 double-doubles on the season. Reese has 25 double-doubles on the season, the third most in the nation, and Morrow has 21, the sixth most in the nation.

There are 52 region finalists for the 10-member WBCA Coaches All-America team.

Reese has already been named an AP First Team All-America and is on the USBWA Second Team. She has been dominant this season, picking up where she left off last year where she was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player and set the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles during the season. She is averaging18.7 points and 13.2 rebounds this year, leading the SEC in both categories for the second straight year. Reese leads the nation with 5.5 offensive rebounds per game and also ranks in the top five in free throws attempted and made. Reese has recorded 14 double-doubles in a row and also has eight straight double-doubles in NCAA Tournament games.

Morrow, in her first year at LSU, has been just as dominant as an undersized post player. She has already been named as an honorable mention All-America by the AP and USBWA, averaging 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. She has 91 steals and counting on the season, currently tied for the fifth most in program history for a season. She is also the only non-senior in the nation with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.