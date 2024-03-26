Michaela Rose Named SEC Women’s Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Michaela Rose was named SEC Women’s Runner of the Week for the third time this season after her stellar performances over the weekend at the Keyth Talley Invitational.

The Suffolk, Va., native opened up her outdoor season with a collegiate record over 600 meters on Saturday. Entering the meet the collegiate record sat at 1:28.02, held by Texas A&M alum Avi’Tal Wilson-Parteete since 2022. Rose blew the breaks off of that record with a time of 1:25.75 to dominate the field from start to finish.

She also helped the 4×400-meter relay team to a first-place finish and a time of 3:31.22 that ranks third in the nation through three weeks of teams competing outdoors.

Rose is fresh off of claiming silver at the NCAA Indoor Championships and her third SEC title in-a-row in the 800m. She planted two of the three-fastest times in collegiate history to reach these feats during the 2024 indoor season. She also set the 600-yard collegiate record from the Corky Classic earlier in the year.

