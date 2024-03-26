LSU Women’s Basketball Signs Transfer Jersey Wolfenbarger

BATON ROUGE – Jersey Wolfenbarger, a former McDonald’s All-America and SEC All-Freshman team member, has committed to play basketball at LSU for Coach Kim Mulkey.

“Having recruited Jersey out of high school, I am very familiar with the skillset she brings to Baton Rouge,” Coach Mulkey said. “She will bring size to our frontcourt combined with the ability to stretch the floor with her perimeter game. I can’t wait to get Jersey to Baton Rouge and get to work!”

Wolfenbarger played two seasons at Arkansas before sitting this year out with the intention to enter the transfer portal. The Fort Smith, Arkansas native played in 65 games as a Razorback and averaged 5.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. She comes to LSU with two remaining years of eligibility.

“Coach Mulkey and her staff offered me a second chance to turn my dreams into reality,” Wolfenbarger said. “That’s an opportunity you can’t say no to.”

During her sophomore season, she had two double-digit scoring games, eight 6+ rebound contests and three games with 3+ blocks. She averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. Wolfenbarger was named the SEC All-Freshman team the year prior, averaging 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. She recorded two double-doubles as a freshman.

Wolfenbarger, who stands at 6-5, was a top recruit coming out of Northside High School as a consensus five-star prospect. She was rated as the top wing player in her class and the No. 7 player overall by ESPN HoopGurlz. She earned a spot on the McDonald’s All-America team and was a finalist for Naismith High School Player of the Year. Wolfenbarger hit a buzzer beater to win the 2019 6A State Championship and then led Northside to a 26-2 record and a Class 6A State Championship in 2020-21.