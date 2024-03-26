LSU To Host Sweet 16 Sendoff Thursday

BATON ROUGE – For the second year in a row the LSU Women’s Basketball team is in the Sweet 16 and it will host a sendoff on Thursday at 12:45 p.m. CT before the team heads to Albany, New York ahead of the Tigers’ game against UCLA on Saturday.

Patrick Wright and Shaeeta will host the sendoff that will feature some interviews with the players on the PMAC Pad just south of the arena. Fans and media coming to campus will be able to park in lot 404 with overflow parking into 108.

Once the Tigers arrive in Albany, they will have a media day and practice on Friday to prepare for the UCLA game on Sunday which will tipoff at noon CT on ABC. LSU holds a 4-2 all-time record against UCLA. The Bruins and Tigers are the two top rebounding teams in the country and the starting five for both teams average in double figures.

The LSU-UCLA winner will take on the winner of Iowa and Colorado in the Elite Eight in Albany 2. Should LSU win two games in Albany, the Tigers would head straight to Cleveland for the Final Four.