Women Ranked No. 1, Men No. 2 in First Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the first edition of the national rankings for the 2024 outdoor season on Monday. The LSU women will open up the year at No. 1, while the men will open up at No. 2.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU currently has 20 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this week according to TFRRS; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

No. 1 | Da’Marcus Fleming | 100m | 10.12 (#)

No. 1 | Thelma Davies | 200m | 22.64 (#)

No. 1 | Shani’a Bellamy | 100mh | 12.98 (#)

No. 1 | Jahiem Stern | 100mh | 13.49

No. 1 | Women’s 4×100 A | 43.43 (#)

No. 1 | Men’s 4×400 A | 3:03.53

No. 2 | Matthew Sophia | 100mh | 13.51 (#)

No. 2 | Thelma Davies | 100m | 11.22

No. 2 | Claudio Romero | DT | 61.39m (201’ 5”) (#)

No. 3 | Tima Godbless | 100m | 11.24 (#)

No. 3 | Men’s 4×100 A |39.16

No. 3 | Women’s 4×400 A | 3:31.22

No. 5 | Ella Onojuvwevwo | 400m | 52.31 (#)

No. 6 | Trinity Spooner | JT | 53.58m (175’ 9”)

No. 7 | Morgan Smalls | LJ | 6.31m (20’ 8.5”) (#)

No. 9 | Aniyah Bigam | 100m | 11.40

No. 9 | Men’s 4×100 B | 39.37 (#)

No. 9 | Will Lawrence | JT | 73.14m (239’ 11”)

No. 10 | Kuda Chadenga | HJ | 2.14m (7’ 0.25”)

No. 10 | Estel Valeanu | DT | 56.41m (185’ 1”)

(#) – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2024 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 1 – March 25

LSU Men – No. 2 – March 25

Follow Us

